Gwinnett County to pay for two summer school courses to 'address COVID-related learning gaps'

The offer is available to high school students.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools says it will be covering the costs of two summer school courses in the upcoming session for high school students who need to retake classes they failed in an attempt to "address COVID-related learning gaps."

The school system said in a release that the offer would "provide students with an additional opportunity to earn credit for courses failed this year."

The cost of two summer school courses runs about $500 for GCPS students, according to the release.

The school system is offering both online and in-person summer classes. The online courses run from June 7-30 and will be offered through the Gwinnett Online Campus. Registration for online classes is open through May 30 and can be done here.

In-person classes will be conducted from June 14-July 6 at three sites - Collins Hill High, Duluth High and Parkview High. Registration is open through June 4 at the same link above.

Those who choose online courses will still have to take an in-person final exam at the Gwinnett Online Campus location in Lawrenceville, June 29-30 (health and PE finals will be June 28).

The system says it also has a "credit recovery" program for students who previously failed a course:

"Credit Recovery is another option for earning credit for qualifying students who previously took a course and were unsuccessful. To enroll in Credit Recovery, students must meet GCPS qualifications and have approval from their school counselor. Contact your counselor for important information if you are interested in this option. Credit Recovery is available through local schools, face-to-face summer classes, and GOC. There is no cost to participate in Credit Recovery."