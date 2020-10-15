Habersham County Schools closed Thursday, Friday

The district fall break will be extended through the remainder of the week due to unsafe road conditions from flooding and water issues at schools.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habersham County Schools has decided to close its schools on Thursday, Oct. 15 and Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

The district said fall break will be extended through the remainder of the week due to unsafe road conditions from flooding and water issues at schools.

The superintendent, Matthew Cooper, posted a statement on the district's website saying the transportation department examined road conditions on Wednesday.

"Our transportation director has indicated to me that based on what he has found, he does not feel safe running buses this week," the statement read.

"Extending fall break for students through the rest of the week will allow our transportation department to continue assessing road issues, to adjust routes and create detours, and to communicate with families and drivers about trouble spots and changes," he said.

Cooper added that the county has been working to repair the roads and keeping the buses off the streets will help them continue their progress.

Outside of the road issues, Cooper said some schools are having water issues.

"One school was without water [Wednesday] and two others so far are on a boil water advisory for [Thursday]," Cooper explained in the statement. "Not having schools open for students will also help with the current water challenges."