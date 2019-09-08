HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta school system is taking extra precautions after being notified by a concerned resident of a bomb threat on Thursday.

The Hall County School System confirmed that they learned of the threat from the sheriff's office when a concerned resident tipped them off to the non-specific threat - which was shared on social media.

"Working with law enforcement, the Hall County School District has taken stops and precautions to ensure that all Hall County students, team members, and campuses are safe," the system wrote in a message to 11Alive.

Hall County Schools is also issuing a $2,000 reward for any information regarding the person responsible for the threat. That information can be provided by calling or texting 678-238-1772, calling 770-503-3232 or submitting a tip to this website.

The threat comes just one day after a bomb threat was called in at the Mall of Georgia in Buford - a city just south of the Hall County line in Gwinnett.

That threat led to a massive response where members of the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, Gwinnett Police Department, and Gwinnett Fire Services searched every store in the large mall before deeming it safe. During this time, mall stores were open to the public. Investigators have released no information to suggest the two incidents are connected.

As was the case during the mall threat, Hall County Schools intends to remain open and conduct classes on Thursday. A spokesperson said the Hall County Sheriff's office is working to provide extra support at all campuses on Thursday since the threat didn't name any particular school.

The school system has also notified parents of the incident through its own alert system. One of those messages, shared with 11Alive by a concerned parent, said school system administrators "look forward to a normal school day" and that security measures will be in place" throughout the day.

