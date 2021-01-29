Hank Aaron's name among those being considered for renaming of Forrest Hill Academy

The Atlanta Braves legend and a Baseball Hall of Famer, Hank Aaron died last week at the age of 86.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Board of Education officials said on Friday that Hank Aaron's name is among the names being considered to replace the name of the current Forrest Hill Academy in southwest Atlanta.

Forrest Hill Academy is a public alternative high school.

According to Pierre Gaither with the Atlanta Board of Education, the names being considered for the school by the board's renaming committee are:

Hank Aaron Center for Learning and Growth

Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy

Barbara Whitaker Center of Excellence

Hammond Park Academy

No timeframe has been given as to when the renaming will take place.