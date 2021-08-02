More metro Atlanta students return to in-person learning today

Students in Henry County, as well as more APS students will return on Feb. 8.

ATLANTA — More students are returning to the classroom today after starting the school year at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Atlanta Public Schools, which welcomed some students back last month, will bring students in grades three to five back today. This is part of their phased return to the buildings.

Henry County will also have students back in the classroom this week.

They will use a staggered approach with some students at home and some on campus, depending on their last name. Those with a last name starting with A-M will attend classes in-person on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, N-Z will attend classes Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be virtual for everyone.