Henry County sets location for its first STEM high school

Groundbreaking and construction for the school is tentatively set for late 2023.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A location has been set for Henry County's first STEM high school, according to a release from the school district. The location for the science, technology, engineering and math school was approved unanimously by the board at their January meeting.

The high school will be located at 109 South Lee Street in Stockbridge, next to the current Stockbridge Elementary. It was also the former site of Patrick Henry High School. Henry County Schools said in a release the current building on the property will need to be demolished. The STEM high school will be open to students across the country.

“We are excited to take the next step in bringing a STEM high school to our students and community,” Henry County Board Chair Holly Cobb (Dist. 3) said.

The location of the school was strategically decided upon due to the "strong partnership between the school district and Piedmont Henry Hospital officials and other key STEM industry leaders."

“When our school community overwhelmingly voiced their desire to see a STEM-focused school built in our county, we utilized existing partnerships and fostered new relationships to begin the important work in creating this unique opportunity to provide greater access and opportunities for our students to STEM careers,” Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said. “To be able to provide this school in direct response to a community-voiced desire truly speaks to Henry County Schools’ commitment to serving the community.”