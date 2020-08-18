Henry County police warn students against streaming pornography during virtual classes

According to a Henry County Schools spokesperson, an investigation is underway.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — In a Facebook post directed at students, the Henry County Police Department said that if they stream pornography in online classes, they will face "life-altering charges."

Following the start of virtual classes in Henry County on Monday, the police department posted the seriously toned note, which alluded to, but did not directly address a specific incident in the schools.

"Students: If you stream pornography, nudity, or any sexual acts in an online class, we will find you and charge you with life-altering charges.

"We're 24 hours in, and I'm over it.

"Talk to your kids. This is not a joke. They could face manufacture and distribution of child pornography charges, child molestation charges, and have to register as a sex offender.

"The entire code sections would be too long to post here. Please look up the following for more details:

"Distributing Obscene Material (16-12-80), Distributing Obscene Material depicting nudity or sexual conduct (16-12-81), Child Molestation (16-6-4), Sexual exploitation of children (this would be the production/distribution of child pornography) (16-12-100)."