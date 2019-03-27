HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A school in Henry County was briefly placed on lockdown after reports a student had a weapon on campus.

The lockdown happened at EXCEL Academy just before dismissal, Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesman for the Henry County School district, the lockdown was lifted after about 20 minutes and students were allowed to leave for the day.

Officials said they have identified the student accused of bringing the weapon. They did not say anything about what discipline the student will face, if any.

11Alive has reached out to the Henry County Sheriff's Office for more information on the situation.

