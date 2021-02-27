Henry County Schools partners with local pharmacy owner on teacher, staff vaccination plans

Dr. Loren Pierce of Moye's Pharmacy will take a lead role in the process, school system officials said.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Schools has tapped a doctor and local pharmacy owner to lead COVID vaccination efforts for employees as soon as the recently-announced next phase begins in Georgia.

The school district announced on Friday that, in keeping with the requirements of having a single medical director overseeing the process, Dr. Loren Pierce, owner of Moye's Pharmacy would fill that role.

The school district has been approved as a "closed point of distribution" for COVID vaccines to employees - an effort Dr. Pierce will oversee once the state moves into the next phase.

“We were very stringent in our requirements for the right person to fill this critical role for our district,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis. “After a thorough vetting process, the recommendation was made to partner with Dr. Pierce from Moye’s Pharmacy to help provide this important access to this COVID-19 safety measure for our employees.”

In the role, Dr. Pierce will be responsible for ensuring safe administration of the vaccine, vaccine ordering, and inventory accuracy, and proper reporting of vaccination documentation.

The news comes as the school district completed its survey of teachers and staff members who voted overwhelmingly - about 80 percent - in support of getting the vaccine. Henry County Schools is also reaching out to private schools and daycares to gauge interest in possibly having their employees receive the vaccine.

“We are thankful that Governor Kemp has prioritized educators and school staff in the state-wide vaccination distribution plan,” Davis said. “We want to be prepared to do our part in the Henry County community to directly serve our teachers and school staff in this greater health effort."

When the state does give them the go-ahead, the Henry County Learning and Support Center at Henry County Middle School will be the distribution site.