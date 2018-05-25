PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- A Hiram High School senior is taken into custody during his graduation practice for having a gun on school grounds.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said arrested Brian Perry Belin, Jr Friday just before 10 a.m.

Authorities said a school resource officer noticed a photo on Belin's Instagram page where he had a gun in his waistband. The resource officer notified school administrators and launched an investigation.

This photo of Brian Perry Belin, Jr. was provided by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Belin's graduation is scheduled for Saturday morning. He was removed from graduation practice Friday and questioned about the gun.

Authorities said he told school administrators and resource officers the gun was in his car, which was parked on campus. They searched the vehicle and found the pistol.

Although the gun was located in the car while it was on school grounds, they do not believe Belin had any intention of conducting a school shooting. It does not appear that the photo was taken on campus.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

He was taken to the Paulding County Jail. School officials are still investigating this incident.

The sheriff's office says if you or your child have any information about this incident or any other incident where school safety is in question, contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 443-3010 or the Paulding County School District at (770) 443-8000.

© 2018 WXIA