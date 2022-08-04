How to apply for free and reduced school meals in metro Atlanta districts

Since the Federal Government's free meal waiver is over, here's how to apply for reduced school meals in Metro Atlanta school districts.

ATLANTA — The federal government ended its free meal waiver program, which was brought about in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Families and their students now have to pay for breakfast and lunch at many district schools or apply for waivers.

Here's how to apply for free and reduced meals in your child's district.

Fulton County

"The expectation is that due to inflation, furloughs and layoffs, there could be more families submitting and qualifying for free or reduced price meals," said Alyssia Wright, the executive director of school nutrition at Fulton County Schools.

Wright said she encourages all parents to apply, especially since it can also support school academics "such as technology and internet access and discounts for fees with the college application processes."

Wright said 31 schools in the district are part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, which means all students get breakfast and lunch free.

Clayton County

"We have been offering Community Eligibility Provision meals to our students since 2012. So our students, regardless of income, will have an opportunity to have breakfast, lunch and an after-school snack at no cost to them or their families," said Audrey Hamilton, the nutrition services director at Clayton County Public Schools.

Hamilton said the program saves families about $1,200 per child and is estimated to freely give 12 million meals to Clayton County students each year.

"Regardless of your income, you can eat," said Hamilton. "Whether you're on the high side or the low side, it's equality across the board for all of our children."

Cobb County

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County Public Schools said breakfast will be free for all students at Title I schools. Breakfast will also be free for any students who have a reduced-price meal status at all non-Title I schools.

DeKalb County

Dr. Connie Walker, the Director of School Nutrition for the DeKalb County School District, sent 11Alive the following statement:

The USDA has not granted school districts the ability to extend the "meals at no cost" waiver for the 2022-23 school year. As a result, families must either pay for meals or be determined eligible to receive free or reduced-price meal benefits. Unless a DCSD family has received a letter indicating it is already qualified, a free or reduced-price application must be completed.