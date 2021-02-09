In battle against COVID inside schools, Cobb's top official takes concerns to superintendent

Last month, Cobb County's Board of Commissioners issued a COVID declaration of emergency, as the county experiences the latest surge in cases.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Communities across metro Atlanta are working to tackle COVID-19 in schools, and one top official in Cobb County is taking parents' concerns straight to the top.

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid signed the order, which cites that due to a rise in hospitalizations, the county is "critically low" on ICU beds. Additionally, the order states Cobb County's COVID community transmission is high, and vaccinations are low compared to national rates.

"Many parents are concerned and rightfully so," said Cupid. The Chairwoman said she spoke with Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale about parents' concerns.

"I just want to give him the respect that he's due as Superintendent to let him know the communication we've been receiving at the county. People are seeing the impact with their own eyes and the data is very telling," she said.

A report released by Cobb County Schools last Friday, shows there are 2,797 active COVID cases among students, teachers, and staff as of August 27, 2021.

In a video posted to Cobb County Government's YouTube page, Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, expressed her concerns, as well.

"Beds are either low or critically low across the board," Memark said. "We're seeing it all over again."