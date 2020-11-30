Newton County closes school due to unexpected absences, pre-planned quarantine

The school system said Indian Creek Middle School is expected to reopen on Dec. 7.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County school will be closing to in-person learning for roughly a week following a handful of "unexpected staff absences," officials said on Sunday.

Indian Creek Middle School is expected to open back on Dec. 7 but added that this also falls in line with a precautionary quarantine announced before Thanksgiving break.

The closure comes as schools and Georgia - and the nation - find different ways to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The closing of Indian Creek Middle School is a necessary precaution as we work to ensure in-person learning can continue in our other schools," the school system said in a statement.

For in-person students at Indian Creek, this will mean they stay home from school and revert to virtual learning beginning on Monday. The change will have no impact on students already participating in virtual learning.

Students who need to pick up medication or other items are asked to call the school's front office to make an appointment. Those needing to borrow devices can pick them up between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Students can still receive free breakfast and lunch at any school location.

The school system said that it expects there will be additional quarantines and closures in the days and weeks to come.

Officials continue to urge the community to stay home if sick and to get tested if symptomatic.

And if a student tests positive, parents are told to report the test to the school and follow all instructions regarding quarantine where required.