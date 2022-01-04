Free meal service to end for Gwinnett County school students

The meal service ends on June 30, according to their last budget meeting.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The free meal service given through a federal waiver in Gwinnett County Public Schools ends at the end of June, the district said in a budget meeting on March 28.

Next year students will return to being charged based on their eligibility, they said in the meeting.

The waiver ends on June 30, returning all schools to the same pre-pandemic lunch and breakfast prices.

Lunch prices

$2.25, elementary schools

$2.50, middle and high schools

Breakfast

$1.50, all levels

The district said they are exploring community eligibility provisions through USDA for certain schools. This program helps provide free breakfast and lunch in areas where at least 40% of the students qualify for free meals without using SNAP.

All title 1 schools in Gwinnett County will now be a part of the universal free breakfast program, previously only offered to title 1 middle and high schools.

