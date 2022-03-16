Kennesaw State names university president

Dr. Kathy “Kat” Schwaig has been interim president for the past eight months focusing on student-centered policies.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University has named a permanent university president. The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia officially hired Dr. Kathy “Kat” Schwaig on Wednesday to fill the role.

Schwaig has been interim president for the past eight months focusing on student-centered policies and practices aimed at improving the university's retention, progression and graduation rates, according to a release from KSU.

“Kennesaw State has a strong advocate and leader in Dr. Schwaig, and there is no question about the passion she has for the university and its students, faculty and staff,” USG Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney said. “As a longtime member of the KSU community, she has been a major part of its journey to become a force for student success in higher education, and I congratulate her on being named president of the institution she loves.”

Schwaig also created the Student Success Steering Committee, working to coordinate and improve student success initiatives. KSU offers more than 165 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees and serves just under 43,000 students.

Additionally, Schwaig has worked to create a new campus communication structure, engaged with donors to raise money for scholarships and coordinated planning for campus and athletic facilities. Schwaig is also focusing on building KSU's engagement both on-campus and with community and business partners, KSU said.

Before KSU, Schwaig held faculty positions at Georgia State University and Baylor University. She also taught as a graduate assistant at the University of South Carolina. Most recently, Schwaig served as KSU provost and senior vice president for academic affairs from 2019 to 2021.