ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods will announce a plan Tuesday to cut five mandatory standardized tests for Georgia public school students, the Associated Press reports.

Gov. Kemp issued a release on Monday to "announce legislation to reduce high-stakes K-12 testing in Georgia."

The announcement will be made at 1:30 p.m. at the State Capitol.

RELATED: Proposed bill hopes to raise high school dropout age in Georgia

The Republican officials are also trying to cut the length of state tests and evaluate local tests that Georgia's 181 school districts give to evaluate student progress.

Both Woods and Kemp oppose the current amount of testing, part of a national backlash to a system largely built by Republicans in Georgia.

The biggest changes would come in high school. Students would no longer have to take tests in geometry, economics, physical science and American literature.

