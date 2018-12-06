Kennesaw State University has a new president after a decision by the University System of Georgia's Board of Regents on Tuesday.

Pamela Whitten was named the next head of the university with a start date of July 16. She currently serves as the senior vice president for academic affairs and the provost at the University of Georgia. She has been in that position since 2014.

“It is an honor and privilege to join the KSU community,” Whitten said in a statement from the USG. “I am thrilled to be able to partner with the entire Owl Nation to champion our students, faculty and staff across Georgia and beyond.”

During her tenure with UGA, the university hired 56 new faculty members, increased research support by 37 percent and added 30 endowed chairs and professorships. Summer enrollment has also increased by 25 percent.

Before her time with the university, Whitten worked as the director of telemedicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center. She then joined the faculty at Michigan State University and eventually became the dean of the college of communication arts and sciences.

She has also co-authored two books and published more than 100 peer-reviewed research articles and book chapters according to the USG.

Former president Sam Olens announced his resignation from the position in December 2017 and official stepped down on Feb. 15. His tenure with the university lasted roughly a year and a half and was initially met with protest.

Olens's appointment came without a national search something that is often standard practice when filling the seat of a university president. Olens also had strong political ties in Cobb County where the university is located.

Ken Harmon was named interim president after the departure of Olens to serve until a new president was named.

Whitten was chosen by the Board of Regents as the finalist for the position after suggestions and input from a presidential search committee which included faculty, staff and student leadership at the university. It's unclear if the suggestions of the committee or the USG were the result of a national search.

