Kevin Hart visits Spelman College, talks with students about financial literacy

ATLANTA — Kevin Hart made a special visit to Spelman College Thursday to talk with students about financial literacy.
In a tweet, Spelman College said Hart met with students, faculty and staff to "share lessons and insight from his personal financial journey."
The college said it was part of an initiative in partnership with JP Morgan Chase.
"There's never been a time more clear or present for the opportunity of equality to kind of even out," Hart said during his visit. "There's never been a more present time to where you hear people vocally at the highest levels know – the pay needs to be, the opportunities need to. We want to see more Black women... You hear it more. The narrative is changing."
