ATLANTA — An Atlanta school is just beginning to return to business as usual after a confirmed case of scabies led to additional precautions a week earlier.

Spokesperson Dave Howland confirmed to 11Alive that KIPP STRIVE Primary School on Lucile Avenue sent a notice out to all parents out of an abundance of caution to let them know of the highly-contagious skin condition.

Scabies is caused by a burrowing mite and is most easily identified by an intense rash it causes. Like many contagious illnesses, it also spreads quickly in places where infected people are in close proximity to others - like nursing rooms and schools.

The school also received recommendations from the Georgia Department of Public Health regarding actions they could take to ensure the health and safety of students.

"By last Friday, our operations team completed all recommended actions," Howland said.

Howland added that after the initial message went out, four families contacted the school about suspected cases. Fortunately, all students were found to be OK and officials believe the initial case is the only one they've had to deal with.

Before that confirmation, however, the students were required to stay home until they received confirmation from a doctor.

The school is ultimately planning to have a representative from the Department of Public Health present additional information and answer questions on Dec. 16.

The school currently has 510 students enrolled in grades kindergarten through fourth grade.

