NEW YORK — As if being on national television weren't cool enough, a group of Denmark High School students got the surprise of a lifetime on the TODAY Show, Monday.

For the crowd moment, Hoda Kotb asked where the Forsyth County drama class was. A group of screaming students responded.

She asked if they liked to sing - and mentioned that because Kristin Chenoweth was the show's guest, they should sing from the musical "Wicked."

Not even 10 seconds into their television debut of singing "Popular," Chenoweth came running out and joined them.

It was hard to tell who was more excited - Chenoweth, or the students. She gave them all a big hug.

"They're so good," Chenoweth said.

Juliana Lima, a teacher at the school, said they are still on cloud nine.

"We are SO extremely thankful for this morning," she added.

The students were invited into the studio for Chenoweth's live performance off her new album, "For the Girls."

