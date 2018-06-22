Kroger is giving out free classroom supplies to teachers in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Education said those with a valid teacher ID can receive the supplies at no charge! They will receive construction paper, markers, tape, and other classroom essentials

The events will be held on different days at four locations next month.

College Park: Georgia International Convention Center at 200 Convention Center Concourse on Tuesday, July 17

Duluth: Infinite Energy Center at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway on Tuesday, July 10

Augusta: Westside Comprehensive High School at 1002 Patriots Way on Monday, July 30

Macon: Macon Centreplex-Monument Room at 200 Coliseum Drive on Wednesday, July 18

All of the events will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the corresponding days listed above. The teachers will each receive one bag full of supplies.

