DULUTH, Ga. -- Teachers can get free classroom supplies from Kroger Tuesday in Duluth, Georgia. It is the first of four events Kroger has lined up at different locations.

The Georgia Department of Education said teachers will need to bring a valid school identification and homeschool parents will need to bring a letter of intent. Educators will get a reusable bag to fill with construction paper, markers, tape, and other classroom essentials.

► Kroger to give away free school supplies to Georgia teachers

Kroger will hold the event at Infinite Energy Center at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway on Tuesday, July 10 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Three other classroom supply giveaways are planned for July.

College Park: Georgia International Convention Center at 200 Convention Center Concourse on Tuesday, July 17

Macon: Macon Centreplex-Monument Room at 200 Coliseum Drive on Wednesday, July 18

Augusta: Westside Comprehensive High School at 1002 Patriots Way on Monday, July 30

