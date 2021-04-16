Kennesaw State University president stepping down to take new job

"The opportunity to serve as president of Kennesaw State University over the past three years has been one of the highlights of my career," said Pamela Whitten.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Pamela Whitten, president of Kennesaw State University since 2018, announced she is leaving the position for a college presidency in Indiana.

In a letter to students and faculty Friday morning, The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia announced that Whitten has accepted the position to be the president of Indiana University.

“The opportunity to serve as president of Kennesaw State University over the past three years has been one of the highlights of my career,” Whitten said. “I am honored to have served alongside a dedicated group of faculty and staff who each day deliver on the promise of putting our students first. KSU is a tremendous institution providing world class instruction, and I am proud of the many accomplishments we have achieved during my tenure.

Pamela Whitten has announced that she will be stepping down as president of Kennesaw State University and has accepted the position of president of Indiana University, effective July 1, 2021.



🔗: https://t.co/0mke2nVNzQ pic.twitter.com/yoPyRHWQiW — Kennesaw State (@kennesawstate) April 16, 2021

Among the highlights of her leadership, Whitten is credited for increasing student enrollment, improving the finical position of KSU and developing ways to provide diverse opportunities across the campus.

“President Pam Whitten’s outstanding leadership helped KSU over the past few years achieve record-breaking enrollment, historic funding for student scholarships and an R2 research designation that places it among a select group of colleges and universities in the nation,” said University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley.