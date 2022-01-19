The teacher is heard in a recording calling students "complete and utter morons."

RICHMOND, Texas — Lamar Consolidated ISD’s Harry Wright Junior High School has been open less than a year and a first-year teacher recently told students she’s had enough.

"If I have to keep dealing with kids that are complete and utter morons, I’m done,” said the teacher in a recording shared with KHOU 11 News and on social media.

The unnamed teacher is heard complaining about students and venting about the job.

"I want to be fired at this point," the teacher said. "I literally am going to hurt myself if I have to keep coming here.”

She added she wouldn’t help students if they were in need.

“I have never in my life dealt with kids that are so awful that if they fell into a river, I would let them float away,” she said.

A lot of parents and others have reacted to the teacher’s rant with opinions ranging from outrage to sympathy.

"It’s ridiculous," said parent Lucy Martinez. "Really if she doesn’t like what she does why be a teacher?”

"We should never be at a place where we let our personal feelings get to that point," said Texas American Federation of Teachers president Zeph Capo. "Particularly in front of kids.”

Capo doesn’t know the teacher in question personally but said many have suffered emotionally amid the pandemic and related challenges.

"Right now, it’s a time for grace," said Capo. "You know, it does sound like she needs to exit out and take a break.”

Our attempts to reach the teacher were unsuccessful.

However, Lamar CISD issued the following statement:

Wednesday night (January 12), we were made aware of a video circulating on social media where a Wright Junior High School teacher is making disturbing comments.

Of course, we take this very seriously and are actively investigating this situation. Wednesday night (January 12), the employee involved was made aware not to report to the campus and was placed on administrative leave Thursday morning (January 13).

Parents trust us with their students every day and, unfortunately, the actions of a single person have the potential to breach that trust. That is why it is important to underscore that the hardworking, dedicated staff at Wright Junior High School work to create a place where all students feel included and valued, and the comments made in the video are not a reflection of the campus as a whole.