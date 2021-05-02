Friday last day to apply for Fulton County's full-time online school beginning in the fall

The current application is only for students who wish to choose a full-time virtual learning option for the next school year - regardless of the COVID-19 situation.

ATLANTA — Friday is the last day to apply for Fulton County Schools full-time online school option that begins in the fall. Parents have until midnight to make the decision.

Fulton County Schools is opening a permanent option for full-time online school. Back in December, the proposal was announced to add to the district’s portfolio of diverse educational opportunities, according to Fulton County Schools' website.

This specific application process for the Fulton Full-time Online School is only for students who wish to choose a full-time virtual learning option for the next school year - regardless of the COVID-19 situation.

The instruction will be a blend of live, online lessons and self-directed lessons from teachers.

“While an option for some courses has been available prior to COVID-19 through the current Fulton Virtual program, the pandemic demonstrated the need for a permanent platform for online learning. We have families demonstrating a variety of situations where a permanent online learning environment is the right educational fit; however, the numbers are not as large as the families currently choosing remote learning due to COVID-19,” school officials said.

The district said its dedicated to providing face-to-face instruction when possible for families who prefer that option. However, if the pandemic warrants a large-scale need for virtual instructional, the district will also provide remote learning options for a broader range of students.

The new full-time virtual school is for third through eleventh graders. You can find more information on the district's website. You can also apply online.