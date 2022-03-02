'It's weird not to wear a mask' | Fulton County student adapts to changes two years into pandemic

One local 4th grader reacts to the news that masks are no longer required at her school.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — As the two-year anniversary of the pandemic approaches, life continues to change for students across the country. That includes Fulton County 4th grader Alaya Horne.

"Here we are, 2022 and still wearing masks," Horne told 11Alive.

Like many, Horne explained that she initially thought the pandemic was only going to last a couple of months, and yet as coronavirus continues on, kids like her continue to deal with a school year of back and forth policies.

Fulton County Schools is now part of a list of local districts who've made masks optional in schools and district buildings. But Horne said she actually ends up leaving her mask on more often than not.

"It's weird not having a mask on," she explained. "It's gotten to the point where it's weird not to wear a mask."

That perspective is a switch from earlier Learning Curve conversations with the 4th grader, who has previously expressed her dislike of not being able to see friends' faces.

But Horne's change of heart may be just another effect of two years of a prolonged pandemic. When asked about what's been surprising about the year so far, she doesn't reflect on the missed opportunities, but instead the positive ones.

"I wasn't expecting to have the best teacher in the universe," she explained. "I wasn't expecting to be in the same class as both of my best friends."

Those highlights, in addition to finally getting to attend a long-awaited sleepover, take precedence over most COVID-19 talk. In fact, when it comes to school, Horne said kids she knows don't seem to talk about the pandemic much at all.

"We just kind of go about our days," she said. "The only thing that actually bothers me is social distancing is because I want to stand next to my best friend."

Despite her more relaxed perspective as of late, there's no question Horne, like countless others, is ready for a return to normal.

"We just want COVID to be over, period," she said. "We just want COVID to be over."