Education

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

According to the 11Alive StormTrackers, the heaviest Nicole-associated rains are expected to move in late Thursday night and continue through early Friday.

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.

According to the 11Alive StormTrackers, the heaviest Nicole-associated rains are expected to move in late Thursday night and continue through early Friday. Winds Thursday and Friday will also be strong. Gusts of up to 40 mph will be possible.

Here, 11Alive will compile and update a list of school systems that are keeping kids home on Friday due to the weather implications of Nicole:

North Georgia & metro Atlanta school closures due to Nicole

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

