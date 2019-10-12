HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A student will face disciplinary and legal consequences after being found with a gun on a metro Atlanta middle school campus.

Henry County Schools spokesperson John Hardin confirmed that Luella Middle School was placed on lockdown after reports of a student having a weapon on the campus.

A message that went home to parents said that a school resource officer and school administrators responded immediately and found the reports to be true. However, Hardin added that "no other students or staff members were harmed or threatened."

The school system hasn't provided any additional information about the student or the circumstances that led to the discovery of the weapon. It's also unclear in the school's response what type of weapon was actually found. Hardin did confirm the school day returned to normal after the investigation was completed.

The letter home to parents said the student responsible for the incident "now faces school discipline as well as any legal repercussions for their actions."

It's still not exactly clear what those consequences will be though the school system shared a strong message with parents.

"We do not tolerate this type of behavior at all. We cannot stress this enough," the letter added. "Safety and security of our school campus is our number one priority, and we are thankful to those who continue to look out for our schools."

