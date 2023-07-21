Marietta apartment complex looks to reinvent its image, hosts back-to-school event

The property manager said her team has been working to clean things up.

MARIETTA, Ga. — The owners of a Cobb County apartment complex are using a back-to-school event to reinvent its image after some see it as a haven for crime.

Hundreds of people live in the Amber Grove apartment complex on Austell Road in Marietta. Its management company is aiming to change the culture by bringing in police, fire and nonprofit organizations as part of a wider effort to make the complex a better place to live.

“It was a lot of drug activity and a lot of squatters living inside the units," said property manager, Kimberly Williams.

But back in April, the 360-unit complex was purchased by Cushman and Wakefield.

The property manager said her team has been working to clean things up since then and Friday's event is part of that effort.

“We have a train ride for the children. A mobile petting zoo. We have inflatables, concessions and food. We also had a lot of donations given by our vendors and contractors that we use," said Williams.

One of the ways the property managers are working to shift things is by engaging the youngest residents.

My'eisha Cotton runs an on-site after-school program and said she’s seen how rough things can be there.

“The drugs I heard are not the best. I do see lots of police coming here in groups you know what I’m saying? So, I’m sure there’s something going on but I try to stay out of the way," said Cotton.

But Cotton thinks events like these go a long way toward change.

“We’re bringing together the community. That’s what’s going on. I fee like its divided. You got this group of people here and this group of people here. Where I’m from it’s a village. It's about us trying to do it as a community," said Cotton.