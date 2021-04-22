Marietta City Schools prepare to ease up on COVID-19 restrictions

The superintendent said they're working to align their policies with public health recommendations.

ATLANTA — Marietta City Schools are pulling back on some COVID-19 protocols after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared new recommendations for schools.

District superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera said sent an email to parents and staff this week outlining the policy changes which reflect the CDC's latest guidance for schools.

According to the district, physical distance in classrooms will be reduced from six to three feet, and teachers will also have the option to remove barriers separating desks if they are spaced three apart and facing the same direction.

Rivera said that he believes the changes will bring more students back into the classroom.

“As we start getting more students back in person and into the classroom – our building with six feet of separation becomes harder and harder. I can keep 6 feet of separation with 5 kids in a classroom, I can’t do that with 25 kids in a classroom," explained Rivera.

These changes will go into effect on Monday, April 26.

The district will still require staff and students to wear masks.