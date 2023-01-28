Clayton County Public Schools to lift adult mask mandate starting Monday

This decision does not prohibit anyone, adult or student, from wearing a mask or face covering while in a CCPS facility.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Starting on Monday, the mask mandate for adults in all Clayton County Public Schools is lifted, the leadership team announced on Friday.

According to district officials, this decision was made after carefully monitoring data from federal and state sources. They believe that this is the appropriate decision at this time. However, this decision does not prohibit anyone, adult or student, from wearing a mask or face covering while in a CCPS facility.

The district will continue to monitor the guidance provided by local, state, and federal health agencies and make future decisions based on the data received. School district officials encourage everyone to continue practicing personal responsibility, such as social distancing, hand hygiene and staying home if feeling unwell, to help keep everyone safe.

The leadership of CCPS said it is committed to providing a safe and healthy learning environment for all students and staff.

