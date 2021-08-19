x
Book bags no longer allowed at McNair High School in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County School District said the policy at McNair High School went into effect starting Aug. 16.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — McNair High School in DeKalb County will no longer allow book bags, the district said, in a policy that went into effect earlier this week.

The DeKalb County School District confirmed the new policy was put in place after a student was caught with a gun in his book bag.

In a statement, the district said the safety of students and staff "remains a top priority."

The policy took effect on Monday, Aug. 16.

"McNair High School implemented a new book bag policy... to ensure a safe environment for all students and staff," a district statement said. "No book bags will be allowed at school."

The district will still allow McNair students a "small bag allowance" if they "need to carry personal/emergency items," the district said.

McNair High, on Bouldercrest Road in Atlanta, has a student population of a little more than 600.

