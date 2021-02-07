Metro Atlanta's largest school district making progress in summer school, among other districts

From allowing students to keep electronic learning devices, to keeping the food programs going, each district has worked to accommodate the large number of students.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — School districts across Georgia said they've had to get creative with summer school.

11Alive spoke to Gwinnett county schools, the largest metro Atlanta school district. The school district said instead of focusing on what students possibly missed during the pandemic school year, they are already introducing fall curriculum to give students a jump start.



"It is going so absolutely spectacularly great," Associate Superintendent for Curriculum and Structural Support for Gwinnett County Schools Dr. Clay Hunter said.

He also said its summer school program is performing very well even with 31,000 students enrolled, which is more than four times higher than a typical summer.



"Our children need support all across the spectrum," Hunter said.

So the district took a unique approach to build a model for all of its students with a focus of intervention through acceleration. That means, instead of retracing what students should have learned the past year, they're introducing rising students to the upcoming fall curriculum.



"When they get into school in the fall, they’re going to be more comfortable and have a greater command of the upcoming academic expectations," Hunter said.



The district also kept class size to a 15:1 ratio. They also report high attendance.

"86% attendance rate is really excellent for a summer program like this," he said.

Here's how the other top metro districts report doing so far:



Atlanta Public Schools expected 25,000 students to enroll in its summer academic recovery academy, only 11,500 students are currently enrolled.