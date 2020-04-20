Michelle Obama brings storytime to your living room

The former first lady is sharing some of her favorite storybooks with you and your family.

Florida children aren't going back to the classroom this Spring and will continue their learning at home online. If your child is learning to read, you may be looking for opportunities to have them practice their skills. Why not have the help of a former first lady?

Michelle Obama is bringing a read-along storytime to your home. In partnership with PBS Kids and Penguin Random House, she will be reading four of her favorite children's books that you and your child can read along with.

Starting at noon on April 20, Obama will read from one of her favorite children's books in an event called "Mondays with Michelle Obama."

First up on the list is "The Gruffalo," written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

After today's reading, she will read a story for the next three Mondays -- April 27, May 4 and May 11.

“As a little kid, I loved to read aloud. And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children—and then later, as First Lady, with kids everywhere. At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break),” Michelle Obama said in a statement.

Here is the full line up of books, according to the PBS website:

April 20, 12 noon ET: "The Gruffalo" Written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler

April 27, 12 noon ET: "There's a Dragon in Your Book" Written by Tom Fletcher and illustrated by Greg Abbott

May 4, 12 noon ET: "Miss Maple's Seeds" Story and pictures by Eliza Wheeler

May 11, 12 noon ET: "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle

You can also find additional resources from Penguin Random House's "Read Together, Be Together" literacy campaign, and on PBS' website for parents.

