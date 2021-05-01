Michelle Obama representing Clark Atlanta for #CollegeSigningDay event

The former first lady tweeted out a picture of herself in a Clark Atlanta University t-shirt on Saturday.

ATLANTA — Former First Lady Michelle Obama gave a nod to Clark Atlanta University on Saturday ahead of her #CollegeSigningDay event.

The event, meant to give high school seniors who have had their school years disrupted by COVID-19 a chance to celebrate together virtually with their college choices, begins at 2 p.m.

It will be streaming on the Better Make Room YouTube page.

Before it started, the former first lady tweeted out a picture of herself with a subtle nod to the Atlanta HBCU.

Happy #CollegeSigningDay! I'm so excited to celebrate all of you who are taking this next step on your journeys and pursuing higher education. Whether you're going to a community college, trade school, university or joining the military, I could not be more proud of you! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NP8kEdghcV — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 1, 2021

The school noticed, writing: "Thank you former First Lady @MichelleObama for representing our illustrious institution for #CollegeSigningDay! We cannot wait to welcome our newest students to the Panther family! #CAU"

Thank you former First Lady .@MichelleObama for representing our illustrious institution for #CollegeSigningDay! We cannot wait to welcome our newest students to the Panther family! #CAU pic.twitter.com/Ws7L8oxiVj — Clark Atlanta Univ. (@CAU) May 1, 2021

According to its YouTube page, "Better Make Room is a campaign within the Reach Higher Initiative. Reach Higher, started by former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time at the White House, works to inspire every student in America to take charge of their future by completing their education past high school, whether at a professional training program, a community college, a four-year college or university or the military."