ATLANTA — A Centennial Academy middle school student faces possible discipline after school officials say they brought suspected marijuana edibles to campus.

In a letter to parents, the interim head of the school Tequila Lamar said the student brought the edibles to lunch and handed them out.

Lamar said administration "responded immediately" and worked closely with the school nurse, resource officer and parents involved to handle the situation. There was no mention of any students being sickened by the items.

RELATED: Cannabis edibles are not legal in Georgia

Lamar said the situation will be investigated and disciplinary action will be taken according to the school's handbook and Atlanta Public Schools policies.

"Please be assured that safety is of utmost priority at Centennial Academy," Lamar continued in the letter. "We will continue to work collaboratively to address this issue and to maximize safety on our campus in every way possible."

ALSO: Atlanta high school employee in hot water over pot brownies

She also urged parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of drug use.

This is not the first time suspected edibles have been brought to school by a student. Last month, dozens of Sandtown Middle School students were hospitalized after eating treats passed around on Valentine's Day. After the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tested the treats, they confirmed two of them tested positive for traces of THC.

RELATED: GBI testing candy after Sandtown students showed signs of 'drug intoxication'

Five students were disciplined in that case.

MORE

Creator of Jelly Belly now introduces CBD-infused jelly beans

Accused 78-year-old meth dealer tells police he’s sold drugs for 20 years, had never been caught

Medical marijuana bill passes Georgia House