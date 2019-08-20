COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Rolando Moore is a student at Cobb County's Wheeler High School. Last Friday, he was arrested by police, after he was accused of carrying a gun on a school bus and into the building.

According to arrest warrants, Moore has been charged with two felonies for "carrying a concealed 9 mm Glock model 19 handgun in his backpack," both on the school bus and also at school. The warrants further stated that the handgun was "loaded with 7 rounds of 9 mm ammunition."

The incident with Moore was not the only example of students carrying weapons into schools in metro Atlanta this school year, which is, at most, less than a month old.

Schools have become very good at locking down and responding when they find weapons, but the larger question has become how to prevent weapons from getting to school campuses in the first place.

RELATED: Student arrested for bringing weapon to Wheeler High School, district says

"There are no simple, just put in metal detectors and everything will be okay, (solutions)," said Michael Dorn of Safe Havens International in Macon. "That's definitely a mistake."

Dorn is a school security consultant who is working with hundreds of schools across Georgia that have been deciding how to spend a state grant of $30,000. The goal of each grant is to enhance security.

Dorn said one of the ways to prevent students from sneaking guns into schools is basic.

He said that good student supervision at the front end is a start, that way employees can head off problems that a student might think bringing a gun to school could solve.

Dorn said that schools are also installing smart cameras with artificial intelligence software to help monitor and supervise students.

"Today's smart camera technologies have some very good prevention capabilities," Dorn said.

RELATED: Hall County threat leads to arrest of former student accused of previous bomb threat

Capabilities that help spot tensions and fights in order to stop them quickly - and to stop the reasons they may occur in the first place.

"The most accurate predictor of weapons violence by a student against other students, are the number of fights that you have in a school," Dorn said.

Smart cameras and smart supervision - a combination of many new and old tools that Dorn said promise to be more effective than metal detectors.

"So, the risk is higher, but our school officials are much better equipped and trained and prepared than they used to be to prevent and respond to attacks of violence," he said.

In the long run, Dorn believes a balanced approach of new and old methods will help prevent guns from getting into the schools in the first place.