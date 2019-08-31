MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville high school teacher is out of a job after posting a video on social media shaming a special needs student.

The video, shared with NBC Charlotte by a viewer, is making the rounds on Facebook. Hundreds of people have left angry comments, and it's been viewed more than 30,000 times.

In the video the teacher posted on her Instagram story, she complained she couldn’t go on a field trip with the class because of one student.

She wrote on the image that the student was being "unruly" then said to the camera, "This girl has not made a peep since we got into the classroom from the bus. Now we get to stare at each other for the next three hours."

Parents in the district are angry she posted it to her social media account.

"It’s disappointing. As an educator, the job is to encourage and uplift children. To post that online, I don’t find it encouraging at all," said Geoff Stafford.

The woman also wrote on the post, "Be a teacher they said. It will be fun they said."

"If she doesn't enjoy her job and she doesn't enjoy being a teacher, maybe she should find something else to do,” said Shannon Myers.

School officials said the teacher resigned. She covered up the student in the video, but you can clearly see the child is in a wheelchair, which is even more alarming for parents.

"Anytime a disability is brought in the picture, I think it’s human nature to show compassion, to show understanding,” said Myers.

A spokesperson for Mooresville Graded School District released this statement to NBC Charlotte:

The teacher who posted the video to social media voluntarily resigned her position with the Mooresville Graded Schools this morning, August 30, 2019. By law, the school board cannot comment on any specific employee matters. However, it is important for parents and the community to understand that anytime a question arises regarding the conduct of a school employee specific to their job, the Superintendent and school administrators work diligently to ensure the best possible outcome for our students.