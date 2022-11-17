Clayton County Schools superintendent to step down

Dr. Morcease Beasley said he has chosen to leave the school district. His contract is set to expire next June.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Next fall, there will be a new superintendent for Clayton County Public Schools.

Dr. Morcease Beasley said he has chosen to leave the school district. His contract is set to expire next June.

Beasley was appointed by the Clayton County Board of Education to serve as superintendent in May 2017. Since then, he led the district through the COVID pandemic.

"I've done what I can do for Clayton County and I really think it's a great opportunity for the board to work on their next steps while I also work on my next steps," Beasley said.

He added there's still plenty of work to accomplish within the district but that, this was the right time for him to step down.

Thank you to all for the kind words, emails, sentiments, and prayers for continued success on the journey as I prepare to transition from Clayton County as Superintendent. Its been an honor and privilege to serve this community. Looking forward to the next great adventure. 😊 — Dr. Morcease Beasley (@MorceaseBeasley) November 17, 2022

"Once I get a sense that the assignment is complete, there's no sense in me trying to continue on in an area that I sense that I've done my part and it's time to move on," Beasley said.

The superintendent said he hasn't yet thought about what's next.