Morehouse College clears balances for many previously enrolled students

ATLANTA — Morehouse College has cleared outstanding balances for many previously enrolled students, according to a release on Monday.

The school stated that students who have not enrolled for fall 2021 but were previously enrolled in spring 2020, fall 2020, and summer 2021 semesters had their balances cleared on Friday, July 30.

According to a release, the college explained that its goal was to "provide assistance to students experiencing financial hardships which have prevented them from enrolling in fall 2021 classes or receiving diplomas."

“In light of the challenges that so many of our students and their families have faced during the pandemic, our goal is to help our scholars continue to progress educationally and move forward in their collegiate and professional pursuits,” said Morehouse College President David A. Thomas in the same statement. “As we eagerly anticipate reuniting with our students for an in-person living and learning experience this fall, along with the launch of our online bachelor’s degree classes, we will continue to create innovative ways to ensure that the cost of college never overshadows talent.”

The college added that they hope this decision will allow those students to return or "persist on their path to become Morehouse Men unabated."

Morehouse College is the only historically Black college that focuses entirely on educating men.

Back in July, Students at Clark Atlanta University were shocked when their college debt mysteriously dropped to a zero balance.

The school announced they are canceling all student account balances for the Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021, and Summer 2021 semesters.