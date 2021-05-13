Morehouse commencement to feature Equal Justice Initiative founder, 1619 Project journalist

It is being held on Sunday at the school's campus.

ATLANTA — Morehouse College will conduct its 137th commencement on Sunday, featuring the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative and the creator of the New York Times' award-winning 1619 Project.

The school will conduct the commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 16 at 9 a.m. at its Century Campus in Atlanta.

The commencement speaker will be the Equal Justice Initiative founder and executive director, Bryan A. Stevenson. The organization works to end mass incarceration, and runs the groundbreaking National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a site in Montgomery, Ala. that honors the victims of lynchings and explores the "legacy of enslaved Black people, people terrorized by lynching, African Americans humiliated by racial segregation and Jim Crow, and people of color burdened with contemporary presumptions of guilt and police violence."

NIkole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times journalist who was the driving force behind the 1619 Project, will receive an honorary doctorate of humane letters. The series was first published in 2019, to mark 400 years since the arrival of slavery brought by European colonists to America, and sought to "reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative."