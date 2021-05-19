Morehouse School of Medicine announces $225M campaign to help students, faculty

The school said the campaign will allow students to help underserved communities and provide them with more resources in a nationwide shortage of Black physicians.

ATLANTA — Morehouse School of Medicine announced plans for a $225 million campaign Wednesday to help raise money for scholarship and research opportunities for its students and faculty.

According to a release, the fundraising campaign includes a $75 million endowment to help medical students get rid of debt. The campaign will also raise money for programs, facilities, clinical innovation, and community service as part of the historically Black institution's first comprehensive campaign in its 45-year history.

Morehouse School of Medicine said the campaign will allow students to provide services to more underserved communities and provide them with more resources in a nationwide shortage of Black physicians.

“We are on a mission to change the world, a mission that is more important now than ever before, as America makes its way out of the COVID-19 pandemic and attempts to address social injustice,” President Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD said. “These problems have a disproportionately negative impact on disadvantaged communities. We at Morehouse School of Medicine are working to change that. But we can’t do it without support.”

Morehouse School of Medicine said 66% of its graduates go on to pursue primary care services and 72% of its graduates plan to work in underserved communities.