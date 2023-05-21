Watch: Morehouse, Spelman mark 2023 commencement ceremonies on Sunday

It's a big day for graduates of two of Atlanta's historic schools.

ATLANTA — On Sunday, two of Atlanta's storied Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs, will celebrate commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2023.

Morehouse College 2023 commencement

Morehouse College, known for its list of highly-regarded alumni, such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee, Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock to name a few, marked its 139th commencement.

During the ceremony, the legacy school celebrated its three valedictorians -- Alan Timothy Cowann, George Anthony Pratt, Darryl Alexander Sams -- as well as conferred honorary degree.

Among those to receive such a degree, was newly-elected Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who became an honorary doctor of laws. The Democrat, elected in 2022, became the state's first-ever Black governor and delivered a commencement speech with a simple message: "Our history is our power."

Watch the full ceremony below:

Spelman College 2023 commencement

At 3 p.m., Spelman will mark its 136th commencement.

During the ceremony, representatives are expected to present an honorary doctorate of fine arts to "Girlfriends" and "Blackish" actress, Tracee Ellis Ross, and an honorary doctorate of humane letters to creator of "The 1619 Project," Nikole Hannah-Jones. Jones is also slated to deliver the commencement address.