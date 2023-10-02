HBCU partners with recently closed Art Institute of Atlanta to help students

ATLANTA — A partnership between the recently closed Art Institute of Atlanta and a historically Black institution is looking to help student finish their education.
Morris Brown College in Atlanta has announced an opportunity for Art Institute of Atlanta students to complete their studies. The program is officially named the Art Institute of Atlanta Pathway to Morris Brown College partnership.
Informational sessions are being held on Monday, Oct. 2, through Zoom. One was held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and another was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Morris Brown regained its full accreditation in April 2022 after losing its federal funding in 2002 due to a loss of accreditation resulting from financial mismanagement.
The college was founded by formerly enslaved religious leaders at Big Bethel AME Church in 1881.