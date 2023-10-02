HBCU partners with recently closed Art Institute of Atlanta to help students

The program is officially named the Art Institute of Atlanta Pathway to Morris Brown College partnership.

ATLANTA — A partnership between the recently closed Art Institute of Atlanta and a historically Black institution is looking to help student finish their education.

Morris Brown College in Atlanta has announced an opportunity for Art Institute of Atlanta students to complete their studies. The program is officially named the Art Institute of Atlanta Pathway to Morris Brown College partnership.

Morris Brown regained its full accreditation in April 2022 after losing its federal funding in 2002 due to a loss of accreditation resulting from financial mismanagement.