ATLANTA — Morris Brown College is working to rebuild its brand and to receive its accreditation again.

The school made a post on its Facebook page, saying its new interim president, Dr. Kevin James, submitted an initial inquiry application to begin seeking accreditation.

"We are proud to announce that it has been accepted by the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools," the post said.

In April, James is expected to meet the accrediting agency and start the journey with an orientation.

"It has been a long 17 years," the post continued, "We will accomplish our goal of accreditation."

RELATED: Morris Brown College president to resign

The school unveiled a new "accreditation logo" saying it symbolizes strength and perseverance.

There are more than 100 comments in the post, many of the proud and supportive of the move.

RELATED: Invest Atlanta-Friendship $14.6M Morris Brown land bid accepted

RELATED: Atlanta and Friendship Baptist offer to buy Morris Brown

The school lost its accreditation in 2012 and went bankrupt, but was saved when the city and Friendship Baptist Church bought it in 2014. Without accreditation, students aren't able to receive federal aid and some argue it makes them less attractive candidates for graduate schools.

James was named interim after the school's last president, Dr. Stanley J. Pritchett, resigned. The board said Pritchett served in the position for 12 years.

READ MORE NEWS |

WATCH: 9-year-old with cerebral palsy experiences a life-changing moment in basketball

Woman charged with killing pedestrian, but teen's identity remains a mystery

Jury to decide if Georgia school system banned yoga for Christianity

They thought they were going on dates. Instead, he made them perform sex acts, prosecutors say.

Anti-abortion bill clears Georgia Senate committee