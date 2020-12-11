Morris Brown College moves closer to full accreditation

The Atlanta-based historically Black school has been actively working toward accreditation of its collegiate programs.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Morris Brown College announced on Wednesday that its accreditation application with the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools has been approved.

The announcement came from the college's president, Dr. Kevin James.

The historically Black college, founded in 1881, lost its accreditation along with federal funding in 2002 after a financial mismanagement scandal, which nearly forced the school's closure.

The acceptance by TRACS, according to the school, is a major step toward the college's receiving full accreditation once again. Representatives from TRACS indicated that they intend to visit the Morris Brown campus in January 2021 for their final evaluation prior to candidacy consideration in April 2021, the school said.

The accreditation process, according to the release, involves an ongoing process designed to stimulate continuous self-assessment that allows an institution to analyze its functions, appraise its performances in accomplishing objectives, review its planning procedures, and discover means by which there may be institutional improvement.

Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Bishop of the 6th Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, said, “I am excited about the future of Morris Brown College under Dr. James’ leadership. Morris Brown has made tremendous progress within the last twenty months."

“The institution now has national visibility and resurgence. I am also excited about the revitalization of the institution’s academic programs and student services, including new programs such as Esports Performance, Global Management and Applied Leadership, and Hospitality Management. Morris Brown can now compete again, and great things are in store for MBC,” James said in the release.

While challenges wrought by COVID-19 have slowed the school down, the release said, school officials are "super excited" to get this far in the accreditation process, especially during the pandemic.