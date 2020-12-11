Morris Brown College moves closer to full accreditation

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Morris Brown College announced on Wednesday that its accreditation application with the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools has been approved.
The announcement came from the college's president, Dr. Kevin James.
The historically Black college, founded in 1881, lost its accreditation along with federal funding in 2002 after a financial mismanagement scandal, which nearly forced the school's closure.
The acceptance by TRACS, according to the school, is a major step toward the college's receiving full accreditation once again. Representatives from TRACS indicated that they intend to visit the Morris Brown campus in January 2021 for their final evaluation prior to candidacy consideration in April 2021, the school said.
The Virginia-based accreditation body is recognized by the federal Department of Education, the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, and the International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education as an accreditation agency for Christian postsecondary institutions offering certificates, diplomas, associate, baccalaureate, and graduate degrees -- including distance education.
TRACS provides accreditation for many colleges, according to a release from Morris Brown, and has authorized several historically Black Christian colleges, including Bennett College, Clinton College, Paine College, Paul Quinn College, Shorter College, and the Virginia University of Lynchburg.
The accreditation process, according to the release, involves an ongoing process designed to stimulate continuous self-assessment that allows an institution to analyze its functions, appraise its performances in accomplishing objectives, review its planning procedures, and discover means by which there may be institutional improvement.
Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Bishop of the 6th Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, said, “I am excited about the future of Morris Brown College under Dr. James’ leadership. Morris Brown has made tremendous progress within the last twenty months."
“The institution now has national visibility and resurgence. I am also excited about the revitalization of the institution’s academic programs and student services, including new programs such as Esports Performance, Global Management and Applied Leadership, and Hospitality Management. Morris Brown can now compete again, and great things are in store for MBC,” James said in the release.
While challenges wrought by COVID-19 have slowed the school down, the release said, school officials are "super excited" to get this far in the accreditation process, especially during the pandemic.
The Morris Brown community is still pressing forward, the release said. They are asking for the support of the public as they work to return to full restoration, and invite donations to the college through the school's website at morrisbrown.edu.