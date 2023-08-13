Morris Brown College attends its first Olive Branch celebration in 20 years

This historical celebration comes after the college regained its accreditation.

ATLANTA — Morris Brown College's revival has come to fruition after newly admitted students were able to attend the college's first Olive Branch in 20 years.

The Atlanta University Center's olive branch ceremony brings freshman classes from Atlanta's four HBCUs together for a chance to meet the weekend before classes start.

One user commented on the college's Instagram post, explaining the experience to others.

"You don't wear any of your school colors or [paraphernalia] just one big melting pot so everyone can get to know each other."

Although paraphernalia isn't allowed at the ceremony, students are now able to represent Morris Brown College through newly released and approved merchandise through the college's website.

This unity celebration and merchandise release come after the college also announced Dr. Toneyce Randolph as the new Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs.

“As we navigate through a transformative phase known as THE HARD RESET, we are elated to welcome Dr. Randolph to our team," Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown College, said in a press release.

Randolph has extensive experience with accreditation, student advancement, governance, financial stability and academic affairs as it relates to HBCUs, seemingly making her fit to help lead Morris Brown during its renaissance.

"Morris Brown College is unique to the Atlanta experience when we talk about historically Black colleges and universities," Maurice Hobson a civil rights and Atlanta scholar said in a previous interview with 11Alive's Jennifer Bellamy. "Morris Brown College was the first college in the state of Georgia that was owned and operated purely and solely by Black people."

The Hard Reset

These historical events come as Morris Brown leaders try to redefine the college's future following the loss of its accreditation back in 2002 due to financial mismanagement.

Just before the end of 2021, the U.S. Department of Education also reinstated the college's participation in the federal program, meaning students have been able to apply for federal grants, scholarships and work-study jobs as the institution worked toward full accreditation status. It costs about $4,250 a semester to attend MBC, according to President Kevin James.

With their accreditation, Morris Brown is now the most affordable HBCU in the Atlanta University Center, according to James.

At the beginning of 2023, Sen. Ossoff and Sen. Warnock gave MCB a $2.6 million dollar grant to help revive the campus and elevate learning opportunities.

About half a million of the grant funds have been earmarked for the restoration of the campus' Fountain Hall.

The historic building is known as a landmark for the historic Atlanta University Center. James said the building was built by the formerly enslaved in 1882 and once housed the office of renowned scholar W.E.B. DuBois.

Funds will also help create a center for teaching and learning, according to James.