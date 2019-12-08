ATLANTA — Nearly 150,000 students are headed back for the first day of school Monday, with Atlanta Public Schools and the Fulton County School System back in session.

It’s the final wave of public school openings in the metro area, meaning summer really is over.

“Psst…FCS students this message is for you: Your teachers, principals and other school district personnel have been working hard to prepare you for your arrival on Monday!” Fulton Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney wrote on Twitter on Friday. “Come ready to learn and grow together. Take charge of your destiny and make the most of learning opportunities.”

The new school year begins in the Fulton County and Atlanta systems after both districts reported positive results for last term’s Georgia Milestones exams.

Atlanta Public Schools held a “Back to School Bash” over the weekend, attended by Rep. John Lewis.

“To all of the teachers, all of the parents, to all of the students - all of you beautiful, smart, gifted young people: Have a good school year!” Rep. Lewis said.

