Person who made concerning post about Sandy Creek High School on social media identified, district says

Sandy Creek Principal Richard Smith said the person has been identified and law enforcement is handling the incident.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officials are investigating after a concerning social media post was made referencing a high school in Fayette County. Sandy Creek High School Principal Richard Smith sent a message to parents and guardians on Wednesday morning, notifying them of a "negative post" made toward the school.

At the time, Smith said the school was implementing "additional security measures," and alerting local law enforcement about the incident. There were no specific threats made toward a student or employee.

"Please take this opportunity to talk to your student about the seriousness of such posts, and encourage them to report these types of social media postings, rumors, or anything that seems suspicious to the school’s administration," Smith wrote.

According to a spokesperson with Fayette County Schools, officials identified the person who made the post, who they said is not a school student or staff member.

Smith later sent out an update in the incident, thanking guardians for supporting the school. In the previous email, he explained safety is the schools top priority.

"It takes all of us working together to ensure that we have a safe learning and working environment for our students and staff," he continued.