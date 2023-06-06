Breaking down Atlanta Public Schools' 2023-24 budget

After digging through the numbers, here's what is included in the budget.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools has approved a new budget worth $1.6 billion.

While that money will going toward a variety of different things, the biggest takeaway was an increase in teacher pay.

There is almost $60 million for employee compensation, which the Board of Education said is to show teachers and staff they are the "most valuable resource."

Specifically, the budget increases base pay for teachers by $2,000.

On top of that, there are pay increases, either on a percentage or one-time lump sum, depending on the employee. There are also several retention stipends in the thousands.

Hiring incentives have also been approved to the tune of $3,000.

Another big takeaway; public safety and security.

The board approved an increase of $4.5 million, including $800,000 for school resource officers in elementary schools. They noted this was a strong request, adding "we have heard the emphasis on safety and security."